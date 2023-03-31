East Coast Radio pays tribute to KZN communities with vibrant murals by local artists

Durban — East Coast Radio (ECR) said it was paying tribute to KZN communities through a series of colourful street art murals by prominent KZN artists. The murals will soon grace various high-traffic locations throughout the province as part of a new campaign called “Here with You”.

The station said it had invited local artists to bring their unique interpretation of what it means to live in KZN, celebrating the areas and the people who live there. Each artist was chosen for their individual talent and will create murals that speak to the lingo, localisms, and nuances of the areas they represent. The first mural, which was created by renowned Durban artist Wesley van Eeden, aka Resoborg, will be completed this week at Hillcrest Primary School.

Van Eeden, who lives in the Upper Highway area and whose children attend the school, expressed gratitude for being a part of the campaign. He said: “I was inspired by all the natural elements of KZN, but also by the family-centric vibe here.” East Coast Radio Here with You mural in Hillcrest Primary School by artist Resoborg. l SUPPLIED The station’s marketing manager, Tanya Davis, said: “The campaign highlights the ways ECR supports, entertains, connects, and rewards the communities of KZN, and the colourful murals aim to reflect this celebration of the province and its people.”

Its marketing manager, Tanya Davis, said: “For over 27 years, we have been with the communities of KZN through all the celebrations and challenges that our province has experienced. “We lift the mood of our people, wherever they are. This campaign is a celebration of all of this and a reminder to our listeners that we will continue to be here with them every step of the way. “Some of the other featured artists will include Jono Hornby, Meg Moore, and Kevin Ngwenya, aka Kev Seven.”

Davis said the murals formed part of the greater "Here with You" campaign, and locals were likely to see more interesting campaign content in appearing online and in person over the next few weeks. "We want our audience to feel like this is their campaign. It's their voice being heard and that all the activity we roll out resonates and creates an emotional connection with the brand. We want KZN people to feel proud of what we are doing, because we are doing it for them," she said.