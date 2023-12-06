EFF KZN lawyers to file dispute in the matter of recently imprisoned July unrest instigator

Durban — The lawyers of the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal will be filing a dispute soon in the matter of recently imprisoned July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma, 36. This was according to EFF KZN provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala, who said they visited Zuma over the weekend where he was prisoned.

“We have met Mdumseni Zuma, we visited him on Saturday where he is detained,” Twala said. “The matter is with our lawyers who will be filing for a dispute soon. He welcomed the EFF with both hands since he can’t afford to pay lawyers.” Last week, Twala told this publication that they had started the ball rolling and met with Zuma’s family last Wednesday and the lawyer appointed by Legal Aid. Initially, they had planned to visit Zuma last Thursday. This was set in motion by EFF Commander-In-Chief Julius Malema, who last Wednesday tweeted: “I don’t think the so-called July 2021 Instigator Mdumiseni Zuma got proper legal representation. I’ve since asked our KZN provincial chair to get the facts and how we can be of assistance.”

I don't think the so called July 2021 Instigator Mdumiseni Zuma got a proper legal representation. I've since asked our KZN Provincial Chair to get the facts and how we can be of assistance. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 29, 2023 That day, the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court sentenced Zuma to 12 years’ imprisonment for his role in the July unrest in 2021. The court sentenced Zuma to an effective 12 years following his conviction for contravening Sections 17 and 18 of the Riotous Assemblies Act, when he incited people to gather and commit public violence. Zuma did this by making an inciteful video pertaining to the Brookside Mall, and distributing it on WhatsApp. Zuma was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for count 1 (two years of which are suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of the same offences during the suspension period). He was also sentenced to six years’ imprisonment (two years of which are to run concurrently with count 1). This results in the effective sentence of 12 years of direct imprisonment.