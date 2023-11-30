EFF KZN responds swiftly to call from Julius Malema to help convicted July unrest instigator

In a tweet on Wednesday, Malema said: “I don't think the so-called July 2021 Instigator Mdumiseni Zuma got proper legal representation. I've since asked our KZN Provincial Chair to get the facts and how we can be of assistance.”

On the same day, the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court sentenced Zuma, aged 36, to 12 years imprisonment for his role in the July unrest in 2021.

The court sentenced Zuma to an effective 12 years imprisonment following his conviction for contravening Sections 17 and 18 of the Riotous Assemblies Act, where he incited people to gather and commit public violence. Zuma did this by making an inciteful video, pertaining to the Brookside Mall, and distributing it on WhatsApp.

Zuma was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for count 1 (two years of which are suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of the same offences during the period of suspension. He was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment (two years of which are to run concurrently with count 1). This results in the effective sentence of 12 years direct imprisonment.