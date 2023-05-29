EFF secretary-general filled with pride as daughter graduates from DUT

Durban — EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini was spotted attending his daughter’s graduation ceremony on Monday morning. Dlamini’s daughter, Okuhle Mbele, 21, graduated with a National Diploma in Hospitality Management at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) 2023 Autumn Graduation ceremony held at the Olive Convention Centre.

This was the second time Dlamini attended a DUT graduation ceremony. This year, Dlamini was ecstatic and proud to see Okuhle walk across the graduation stage. Last year, he watched his older daughter, Sinazo Mbele, graduate with her Diploma in Management Sciences: Marketing at the DUT Celebratory Autumn Graduation in July. Sharing her excitement after graduating, Mbele said she was inspired by her older sister who graduated last year. She sees her sister as one of her role models. “It’s easier when you have the same people in the environment that are working just as hard as you. Hospitality is something that I discovered along the way, now I am in it and I am having fun. I plan to grow as a chef and grow in the hospitality industry. I plan to make an impact, change people's lives and their perspectives in terms of how they view hospitality. I also plan to create for the younger generation to come,” Mbele said.

She said she was honoured to have both her parents present for her graduation and was grateful to God as she was aware that some students were not afforded that opportunity. Mbele said that being Dlamini’s daughter inspired and helped her to push and explore more opportunities. She is ready to enter the working world and shadow established chefs in order to build her brand. Speaking about attending two consecutive DUT graduation ceremonies, Dlamini said his daughters had made him a proud father. He felt good to be a father of graduates.

“It is a proud moment; we are happy as parents as our kids are living in a time where they are confronted with various challenges, but they remain focused. I am happy with Okuhle’s discipline and for managing to succeed despite all the temptations out there. What is important is that you must finish what you have started. It is a beginning for my girls. We need to come back and frequent this place as they further their studies,” Dlamini said. As his message to his graduate daughter, Dlamini encouraged her to continue working hard and remember that the future was in her hands. Dlamini said that as parents they could only do so much, but he was confident that she would make the right choices.