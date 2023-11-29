Eight suspected Transport Department robbers and rapists positively identified

Durban — Eight suspects have been arrested for the robbery and rapes that occurred in the Department of Transport offices in Merebank in the early hours of Monday morning. The arrest was made hardly a day after the incident, where the suspects stole equipment worth more than R280 000 and raped three women security guards on Monday, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

He said the suspects allegedly gained entry inside the department’s Merebank premises, held the security guards hostage and helped themselves to valuables belonging to the state. In the process, the eight suspects, who were reportedly armed with firearms and knives, allegedly took turns in raping the three security guards. “The matter was reported to the police and on Tuesday afternoon, November 28, 2023, the suspects were identified, cornered and taken in for questioning,” Netshiunda said. “After the eight suspected robbers and rapists were positively identified during an identity parade, they were charged with business robbery and rape. The suspects, whose ages range between 19 and 39 years old, will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, November 30, 2023.”

A gang of suspects gained entry into the KZN Department of Transport offices, held the security guards hostage and helped themselves to valuables belonging to the state. They also took turns in raping the three security guards. Picture: PT Alarms On Tuesday, PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy reported that there had been a breakthrough after 10 suspects were arrested in Lamontville in connection with the robbery and rapes at the Transport Department’s offices in Merebank. Govindasamy said that PT Alarms Tactical unit worked closely with the Umlazi K9 unit, Blue Security and dRK Security in an intelligence-driven operation to catch the suspects. He said that police officers gathered intelligence and the suspects were identified and located at a shebeen in the Lamontville informal settlement area where they were consuming alcohol.

“The suspects were tactically approached and 10 suspects were arrested and linked to the same case of rape and robbery. The suspects were detained at Wentworth SAPS for further investigation. Investigations continue and are alleged to be linking more suspects. The arrested gang are alleged to be involved in an uMlazi case where a business robbery took place during the month of October,” Govindasamy said. He said police thanked all role players for working with law enforcement units in a bid to curb trio and contact crimes. “Police and crime prevention partners (security personnel) are actively involved in efforts to crack down on GBV and promote the safety and protection of women and children in the community,” Govindasamy said.