Elderly couple burnt to death inside their house

Durban — Police are probing the death of two senior citizens who died when their home caught alight in Phongolo, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday. The couple identified as the Myeni’s, were living in a two room home in the Waterbus area. Both are believed to have been in their late 60s.

According to the ward councillor, Bheki Thwala, the incident happened around 6am. Thwala said by the time neighbours arrived at the scene they were dead. “It is a very shocking and painful incident. Gogo Myeni was burnt beyond recognition while Mkhulu was found in the other room dead with minor burn wounds. Seems like he was trying to escape the fire,” said Thwala. Thwala said he and the Phongolo disaster management team were trying to locate the family members of the deceased. The couple lived alone and their belongings including ID documents were burnt in the fire making it difficult for officials to trace their next of kin. Thwala said one of the couple’s sons is believed to be living in Gauteng.

“We don’t even have their names. All we know is their surname. Their identity books were burnt as well.” Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said, Pongola police had opened an inquest docket. Netshiunda said that the cause of the fire was unknown. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident in June, Msinsini police had to investigate charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and arson following an incident where two unknown suspects allegedly shot an elderly couple on June 7.

The incident happened in the Hlokozi area, Nyavini village under the Umzumbe Local Municipality on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. At the time, Netshiunda said it is alleged that two armed suspects arrived at the victims’ residence and demanded a vehicle that was parked in the yard. The suspects allegedly shot both the victims in the legs and assaulted another family member with a firearm when the demanded car keys were not found. Suspects reportedly set the vehicle alight which led to a house catching fire and burning down. The victims were taken to hospital for medical attention. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.