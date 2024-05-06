Engen upskills 72 Durban residents

Durban — Seventy-two Durban graduates will have their lives transformed following their recent training and graduation with computer skills at the Engen Durban Marine Terminal (formerly the Engen Refinery) in Wentworth, Durban South, last Friday. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of the first cohort of 2024 graduates, and highlighted the impactful legacy of the Engen Community Computer School in transforming the lives of south Durban residents.

One of the graduates, Msawakhe Trueman Chilizia, secured a call-centre position at District Insurance Brokers in Wentworth. He credited the skills taught by the Engen Community Computer School’s exceptional teachers for his success. Two of the recent Engen Community Computer School graduates, Msawakhe Chiliza and Jazmen Fisher. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Vanessa Wildey, another proud graduate, highlighted the transformative impact her new skills had on her confidence. "This course opened my eyes to many things I did not know existed on the computer. As the course progressed, and I received pass marks in the 90s, it boosted my confidence and interest in learning more,” Wildey said.

Further reflecting on her journey from a pre-computer working environment to embracing contemporary technology, Wildey credited the course with unveiling new dimensions of computer proficiency for her. She said that she could not wait to put her new skills into action. Proud South Durban graduates from the Engen Community Computer School. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Sheryl Casalis, Course Convener and Training Director, hailed the positive outcomes of the programme, stating that the training makes a tangible difference to the attitudes of those attending the course: “Many arrive feeling hopeless and not believing that they can learn how to use a computer. Not only do they leave with greater confidence in themselves but with a skill that gives them opportunity to apply for employment where they could not previously apply." Engen CSI manager, Olwethu Mdabula, said the continuous community upskilling would ensure resilience and readiness in an ever-changing and demanding new digital world.

"Engen's dedication to education aligns with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4 – Quality Education. The company has a long-standing commitment to education in Durban, exemplified by initiatives like the Engen Maths and Science Schools (EMSS), which addresses skills shortages in engineering and technical fields," Mdabula said. Since inception in 2009, the Engen Community Computer School has empowered 3 019 South Durbanites by offering them a free basic computer skills qualification to significantly boost their employment prospects. The training involved a four month intensive programme, which has equipped them with essential computer skills to enhance their employability.