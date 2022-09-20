Expelled ‘drug-dealing’ pupil, supporting family with proceeds fatally stabbed over turf wars

Durban — A 19-year-old “drug-dealing” pupil, recently expelled from school, was stabbed to death on Monday morning at the Umlazi G section over turf wars. Samkelo Ngiba was stabbed in the neck three times outside Ekwazini High School, which he attended before his expulsion five days ago for allegedly selling weed and a drug called Xanax.

Story continues below Advertisement

His aunt, Nomathemba Mkhize said the school kids came to tell them. “When we got here he was lying on his side. I tried to wake him up. He just looked at me until he passed on, I kept pleading with him to wake up. When the officials turned him around I saw his wound. I ran away screaming. Police better catch that boy whoever he is.” Mkhize said that at the weekend Samkelo washed his uniform with the hope that once the family pleaded with the principal, he would be allowed to return to school. She said her nephew was working for someone.

“Samkelo was a good kid and respectful. He sold drugs to support us because the situation at home was bad. Whenever he got money he would buy food for the house and make sure that no one was lacking anything. He did everything I asked him to do without complaining. He did not deserve to die,” said Mkhize. Friends and family members of Samkelo Ngiba gathered on the road after he was stabbed to death near the school he attended by unknown man who fled the scene. Picture: Bongani Mbatha: African News Agency /ANA The aunt shifted the blame to the school principal for expelling her nephew, saying he should have done something to help her nephew be a better person. Samkelo’s best friend Sanele Cele said his friend was a caring person. He said there was a fight between his friend and another boy in the school who was selling the same drugs.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sanele said it was about territory. He said during the weekend a fight broke out but none of them thought it would result in someone being killed. “Sometimes Samkelo would buy us bread and 1kg of sugar. He loved school,” he said. Mkhize said on Monday they had planned to go to the school to talk to the principal because Samkelo had even improved his marks. Samkelo’s father Njabulo Madziba who struggled to talk said he knew his son was fighting with someone but he did not think things would go this far. A witness said the boy who stabbed Samkelo fled the scene.

Story continues below Advertisement