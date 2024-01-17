Expired Sassa gold cards are still valid — Postbank

Durban — Postbank has assured South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) social grant beneficiaries that expired Sassa gold cards are still valid for 2024 social grant payments.
Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako said that Postbank wanted to assure Sassa social grant beneficiaries that even if their Sassa gold cards had expired, they remained valid and would continue to work for social grant payments throughout 2024.
Diako said that social grant beneficiaries needed to note the following:
- No need to change: Never listen to anyone telling you to change to another bank claiming that your grant won’t be paid because your Sassa gold card won’t work. This is incorrect, the Sassa gold card continues to work in 2024 and Postbank assures you that your grant will be paid on time via your existing Sassa gold card. No one has the right to tell you who to bank with, even if it’s a Sassa official.
- Report misleading attempts: Report anyone telling you to change to another bank claiming that your Sassa gold card won’t work and the cards are being replaced. Remember, only Postbank is authorised to replace your Sassa gold card. You can report these incidents on 0800 53 54 55.
Diako said that the channels for accessing Sassa grants conveniently with Sassa gold cards included retailers such as Boxer, Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Usave, Checkers, and Spar, along with any bank ATM nationwide.
“During the period from January to March 2024, cash services at Post Office branches will be progressively phased out as part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing customer service standards. However, beneficiaries facing issues with lost or stolen Sassa gold cards can still visit any Post Office branch nationwide to obtain a replacement Sassa gold card,” Diako said.
He said Sassa gold cards came with benefits that eliminated unwarranted charges, ensuring that grant beneficiaries received their full grant amount:
- Enjoy benefits such as three free withdrawals or purchases at participating shops.
- Receive a free three-month statement and one free balance enquiry inside a branch.
“Postbank is committed to ensuring timely and efficient payments of Sassa grants for all Sassa gold card users,” Diako added.
