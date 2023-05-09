Facts about flu infections, vaccination and common colds

Durban — Common colds and flu infections occur during the winter flu season. Moreover, during this season, whenever there is a flu outbreak, myths get passed around about how people can prevent getting the flu. In an article written by a Medical Epidemiologist at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), Sibongile Walaza; a medical doctor at the NICD Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis, Dr Bracha Chiger; and co-head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, Cheryl Cohen, they said the myths often range from confusion about what flu is to speculation about how it is transmitted.

Walaza said both flu and colds are respiratory illnesses, but they were caused by different viruses. She said flu was generally worse than a cold. A cold presents with a runny nose or congestion and generally does not result in serious complications. However, flu can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia. “A serious flu infection may require admission to the hospital, especially in high-risk groups for severe flu complications. These include pregnant women, people over 65, children under 2, and people with underlying medical conditions such as kidney or lung disease and diabetes. Most people will recover from the flu within three to seven days,” said Walaza. Speaking on the myth that the flu vaccine results in a cold, she said the vaccine does not contain a live virus, which means one cannot get flu from it. However, she said many other types of respiratory viruses can cause similar signs and symptoms to the flu.

In most cases, the illness was incorrectly attributed to a flu shot one had. Walaza emphasised that the vaccine takes two weeks to work, and one can catch the flu during this period. Dr Chiger said the vaccine was not 100% effective, and its effectiveness depended on the age and health of the person being vaccinated. “The efficacy of the vaccine also varies from year to year depending on how the vaccine matches the circulating flu strain. The only way to catch the flu is by being exposed to the flu virus.”

Talking about the myth that antiviral medication should always be prescribed for flu, the experts said treatment for flu was largely directed at reducing the signs and symptoms, like a runny nose, body pains, and tiredness. Bed rest, plenty of fluids, and symptom relief of cough, congestion, and fever are advised. Individuals at risk of serious complications or very sick individuals may be prescribed antiviral medication. But this needs to be prescribed in the first 24-48 hours from onset of symptoms.