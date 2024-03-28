Fake adverts for traffic officer trainees are using RTMC logo

Durban — The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned the public about fake recruitment adverts for traffic officer trainees misusing its logo. RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said they have been made aware that fraudulent recruitment advertisements are using the RTMC logo, claiming to offer training for traffic officers.

“We would like to caution the public against these deceptive schemes,” Zwane said. “These fake adverts may appear legitimate, however, they are designed to exploit unsuspecting individuals by soliciting personal information or even demanding upfront payments for application fees or training materials.” One of the fake recruitment advertisments. Zwane said to avoid falling victim to such scams, job seekers are urged to take the following precautions:

Verify the source Only trust recruitment information from official sources, such as government websites, reputable job portals, or established organisations known for their recruitment processes. Applicants should rely only on RTMC official sites for RTMC job advertisements. These are https://www.rtmc.co.za/ (website), @TrafficRTMC (Twitter and Instagram) as well as “Road Traffic Management Corporation” on Facebook. Exercise caution with personal information

Be cautious when providing personal information online. Legitimate recruitment processes typically involve a formal application process through secure channels. Avoid upfront payments Legitimate employers such as the RTMC do not require candidates to pay fees upfront for job applications, interviews, or training materials. Any request for such fees should be considered a red flag.

Trust your instincts If an opportunity seems too good to be true or raises suspicions, trust your instincts and proceed with caution. It is better to be safe than sorry. “Remember, staying vigilant and informed is crucial in safeguarding yourself against fraudulent schemes,” Zwane added.

Earlier this year, the RTMC warned the public about fake traffic officer learnership recruitment circulating on various social media platforms. At the time, the RTMC said it was not recruiting any traffic officer learners for the 2024 financial year. However, when positions become available, the corporation will advertise its traffic officer learnership posts through reputable online platforms, which include its website, mainstream media and social media platforms.