‘Family distraught at videoed murder of cop’

Durban — The family of slain Durban metro cop Bianca Khuzwayo say the footage of her death, recorded by the accused, was enough evidence to convict him in court. Durban metro policeman Sizwe Ngema, 27, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Khuzwayo, in their flat in Joseph Nduli Street two weeks ago.

Ngema has applied for a Legal Aid attorney and will be back in court on Monday. It is alleged that Ngema recorded a video clip on his phone of Khuzwayo taking her last breath with a knife lodged in her neck. Speaking outside court, Bianca’s aunt, Mpume Khuzwayo, said the family were left distraught after watching the cellphone recording. “We are finding it very hard to believe that our daughter is no more. What makes it worse and painful is to see the perpetrator standing in the court. The proof is all over because he posted the video of the killing.

“There is no new evidence needed to prove that he killed our daughter brutally,” Mpume said. Mpume questioned why Ngema was given any chance to explain himself. “Do you think any bail is needed in this situation? I cannot see any reason for him to get bail. “Nobody instructed him to kill our daughter. If he decides to move in that direction then we have to put our faith in the law,” Mpume said.

The State said it intended to oppose his bail. Meanwhile, the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, made an impassioned plea for people to join hands to stem the rising tide of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). Dube-Ncube was speaking ahead of the funeral of a Pietermaritzburg doctor, Dr Zamambo Siphokazi Mkhize, who was killed and her body stuffed into the boot of a car in Imbali township last week.

“These two incidents have not only sent rippling shockwaves throughout the province and the country at large, but they are also a gruesome reminder that GBVF remains a festering sore in our collective fabric as a society,” said Dube-Ncube. She called on the province to honour the memory of Mkhize and Khuzwayo by intensifying the fight against GBVF. “We have to move beyond platitudes and condemnation and have meaningful collaborations. To this end, I invite particularly the private sector to join hands with other social partners to fight this scourge.