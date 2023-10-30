Family of slain Durban businessman fear for their lives after attempted murder

Durban — Family of a murdered Overport businessman allegedly killed by two hitmen accused by the State of 15 murders said they feared for their safety. This follows an attempt on the life of one of their relatives in recent weeks at the hands of an accused whom the family believe was the mastermind behind the April 30, 2022 hit on Zeyn Moideen.

The two alleged hitmen – Sbonelo “Madanon” Wiseman Shangase, 32, and Thalente Mkhize, 36 – were served their indictments on Friday in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court. Altogether they face 28 counts, 15 of which are murders, that include a mass shooting where six people were killed in Inanda in January last year. The pair’s pre-trial conference is to take place in February next year. Four months after Moideen’s murder, Reesin Perumal was arrested and allegedly confessed to police to paying for the hit.

However, the charges against Perumal were dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority because of a lack of evidence. Moideen’s neighbour, Shaheed Moodel, a father of three, was shot and killed in Greyville on April 14 in what the Moideen family believe was a case of mistaken identity with the intended target being Moideen. Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen According to Moideen’s family, Perumal had once again been arrested after trying to shoot and kill a relative in Sydenham.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant -Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed the recent shooting incident to the Daily News. “Mayville police have arrested a 38-year-old suspect for attempted murder following an incident in which a 48-year-old man and his family were attacked by a known suspect. “The complainant alleged that on October 17, 2023, he and his family were in their vehicle at the corner of Crescent Street and Brickfield Road when they were accosted by the suspect, who instructed him to jump out of the vehicle.

“The suspect opened fire towards them, and the complainant also withdrew his firearm and opened fire. “The suspect was arrested and charged. “He appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court last Wednesday, October 25. The case was remanded to November 1, 2023,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Gwala.

Gwala was yet to confirm the accused’s name in the matter as being Perumal’s. In an interview with the Daily News, the Moideen family said after the attempt on one of their relatives they all now lived in fear adding that it had left them perplexed when the charges were withdrawn against Perumal. “Something needs to be done because it is clear and evident that the justice system needs to be questioned, especially when the mastermind has the audacity to attempt an attack on another family member leaving the families in fear all over again.

"Something needs to be done because it is clear and evident that the justice system needs to be questioned, especially when the mastermind has the audacity to attempt an attack on another family member leaving the families in fear all over again.

"Why should he be pardoned for his actions and why should he be granted a life of freedom to spend with his family to share with his kids when there are families and kids who live their lives in sadness and emptiness after the murder of their fathers? "At every court appearance, we are hopeful that the justice system will give us the closure we are looking for but all it does is leave us hopeless."