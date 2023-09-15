Family struggles to recover after home burns to ashes because of ‘load shedding’

Durban — A family of 13 in KwaMashu is traumatised, struggling to recover, and is seeking shelter in its neighbours’ homes after losing its own in a fire. This comes after the Mogoje family’s home was burnt to ashes when the power came back after load shedding, last Thursday.

One of the family members Tshidi Mogoje who was awake when it all happened said the fire occurred just after the electricity came back at about 10pm. “When this happened I was awake. The electricity went off around 8pm and just right when it came back at 10pm, last Thursday, I saw a big red flame in another room of the house. When I went to check I realised it was fire,” said Mogoje. Mogoje said by the time she screamed for help it was already late; “in a split second, the fire was all over the house”.

“I tried to scream for help but it was already too late,’’ she said. KwaMashu family is struggling to recover after their house was burnt to ashes due to load shedding according to them last week. Picture: Supplied. She added that they only came out with the clothes they were wearing, everything was burnt to ashes. They are left with nothing. “We are sleeping in the half-burnt garage. Some of us are seeking shelter from our neighbours. Everything was burnt, including identity documents. We don’t have anywhere else to go. It is very difficult, we are not coping at all even my parents seem to be losing their minds over this tragedy,’’ said Mogoje.

She added that they have never received any help except food parcels. She is pleading with anyone who might help. Ward councillor Mafiki Zondi said she was aware of the fire incident. She said the family has been assisted with food parcels and blankets. “According to what I heard, the fire occurred after the load shedding. We have assisted the family with blankets, food parcels, and clothes. We have submitted the report to the region with the quotations. We are still waiting for the feedback,’’ said Zondi.