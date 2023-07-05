Family suspects friend after woman who received RAF payment disappears

Durban — The family of a missing woman, Zandile Sitsheke, 40, of Mayville, suspect that her disappearance could be related to money she had received from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) following her husband’s death in a vehicle collision. Sitsheke was reported missing on Thursday. She was on her way to attend driving lessons in Durban central but failed to keep the appointment. Sitsheke’s daughter Vuyokazi Mboyi said they were suspecting a close friend’s involvement because she knew about the payout.

“When we ask her about my mother's disappearance she does not want to give us clear information. She was the last person who saw my mother. The painful part is that she left a two-year old baby. We are emotionally distraught,” Mboyi said. ‘’On Thursday we went into town. I went to the Workshop. She had visited her friend in Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street. I got back home first. When it was already 7pm and she had not come back, that’s when we realised something was wrong. We were told that she never arrived at the driving school for her lessons.“ Zandile’s friend whose name is being withheld, said she had no idea what might have happened to Sitsheke.

“There was nothing suspicious about her that day that I noticed. I have told the family the same thing,” said her friend. Police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the Durban Central police were investigating a report of a missing person. Ngcobo said the search for Sitsheke continues. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.