Family wants justice for passer-by killed during protest

Durban — The grieving family of a 28-year-old man from Hlobane, in Vryheid, who was allegedly hit by a stray bullet while walking past protesters wants justice to be served. Khethokuhle Masondo had reportedly gone to a local spaza shop to buy bread and was returning home when a bullet hit him in his chest after an AbaQulusi Local Municipality security guard fired a shot to disperse the crowd.

Masondo’s uncle, Sanele Mazibuko, 42, said the residents had embarked on a protest to demand their electricity be reconnected. During the commotion, it is alleged that security guards who were dispatched to the protest fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. One of the guards allegedly fired live ammunition which injured Masondo. He was rushed to a local clinic. “We are still puzzled why the security used a gun to stop people from protesting. This whole thing is not making any sense. Police officers use rubber bullets in cases of such instances. We have questions that remain unanswered. Khethokuhle was not involved in the protest but the stray bullet caught him while he was minding his business,” said Mazibuko.

He said the family wanted the security officer involved in the shooting to face criminal charges. KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said Hlobane police had arrested a 51-year-old man and he had recently appeared in Vryheid Magistrate’s Court. “It is alleged that there was a commotion between the community and the security guards who were employed by the municipality to disconnect electricity. The suspect allegedly opened fire, fatally wounding the victim,” said Netshiunda.

AbaQulusi Municipality spokesperson Lolo Madonsela denied that the security guards dispatched on the day of the protest were using live ammunition. "The allegations stating that the security guard was accompanying the mayor when the resident was allegedly shot are not true. He was in Estcourt when he received the call from the SAPS which informed him about the passing of a community member," said Madonsela.