Family wants to exhume son’s body after his mysterious death

Durban — The Dlamini family in KwaDukuza wants to exhume their son’s body as they demand answers after his mysterious death. This comes after the post-mortem results of Sifundo Dlamini’s body contradict what they saw on their son’s body.

It is alleged that Sifundo Dlamini (21 at the time of death) from KwaDukuza, Shakaville area, who was a matric pupil at Etshelenkosi High School, went missing on March 26. His body was found in a KwaDukuza mortuary on April 6. Sifundo’s uncle, Bonga Dlamini, said the post-mortem results contradicted what they saw on their son’s body. “When we were cleansing his body before his burial we only saw one gunshot wound in his head. There were no knife wounds. Yet the post-mortem report says he was stabbed with four wounds which is not true. Post-mortem came back after we already buried my nephew. Therefore will exhume his body because we want answers, we want to know what happened to my nephew,” said Dlamini.

According to Dlamini, Sifundo was last seen in KwaDukuza town, on Sunday 26 March. “What we heard from people who were at the scene was that our nephew got mugged in KwaDukuza Town on 26 March by a whoonga addict ‘iphara’ and he ran away to the nearby shop for help and that’s when a female guard shot him dead. After realising that he was missing I went to KwaDukuza Police Station to look for him, just in case he got arrested. That’s when I found him dead in the mortuary,” said Sifundo’s uncle. Sifundo’s uncle added that the court has granted them permission to exhume Sifundo’s body. They were now waiting for the province to give them the official date. Moreover, he expected it to be next week on Wednesday.