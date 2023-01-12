Family’s agonising two day wait for body to be removed from river bank

Durban — The body of an elderly Umbumbulu woman who had been missing lay covered on the bank of a river where it was found nearly two days ago but the family was left in the lurch by Park Rynie Forensic Mortuary MLM. Nomthi Mthembu said her grandmother, Terresa Mthembu, went missing on Friday and following a search they were unable to find her.

She said a continued search by the community led to her grandmother’s body being found by the Nungwane River on Tuesday. “We think she might have been swept away by the same river and later washed up on its bank, where she was found,” she said yesterday (Wednesday). After her grandmother’s body was found they phoned the KwaMakhutha police station and officers were dispatched to the Hlongeni area.

“Police arrived and we walked down to the river to show them where we had found my grandmother. Due to the fact that there is no network down at the river bank, the officers made their way back up saying they were going to phone the Park Rynie Forensic Mortuary MLM to fetch the body. “When they arrived they said the body was too far and a helicopter was needed to airlift the corpse.” The family had been under the impression that the Park Rynie Forensic Mortuary MLM would be making arrangements to get the helicopter, she said.

“They work with bodies and in instances such as these, we assumed that they know what to do in getting a helicopter to help. We stayed by the river bank until 6 pm. “They left us, saying there was nothing they could do to help because a helicopter needed to be signed out for and it had to be paid for. “We were puzzled not knowing whether it was meant to be us as a family who must pay or the government. They left us in that puzzled state with no answers. My granny’s body is still there by the river, they said they would see the process the following day because they were knocking off and left,” said Nomthi.

She said the family and community on Wednesday returned to the river bank and by noon there had been no sign or phone call from Park Rynie Forensic Mortuary MLM. “We are stranded here and do not know what to do about the body. The police are aware that our missing grandmother was found dead along a river bank, but there’s been no forthcoming help from them or the Park Rynie Forensic Mortuary MLM”. Spokesperson for the KZN Department of Health Ntokozo Maphisa said the department would like to discourage all concerned from attempting to apportion blame regarding this matter.