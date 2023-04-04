Family’s hopes of conviction rest on evidence in cliff dump murder

Durban — Family and friends of a man who was allegedly kidnapped, murdered, had his face mutilated, and burnt before his body was thrown off a cliff, believe that there is strong evidence to secure a conviction against his alleged killer. It had been anticipated that Sphamandla “Spha” Nethisa would plead guilty when he appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

However, after he had the charges read out to him and magistrate Ravi Pillay explained the minimum sentences he could face if convicted, the 22-year-old did an about-turn. After consulting with Nethisa, his legal counsel, Mthokozisi Xulu, told the court his client had elected to plead not guilty to the charges. He added that Nethisa would not be divulging his reason for pleading not guilty “at this stage”.

Nethisa is charged with the murder of Thulasizwe Khayelihle "The Gentleman" Hlophe who was allegedly kidnapped, bundled into his Kia Picanto, and taken to Umtata location in Inanda in June last year. Hlophe was allegedly kidnapped from outside the Under The Moon Lounge in Inanda where he had gone with his friends, Gqom musicians Madanon as well Babes Wodumo. It's alleged Hlophe was stabbed and killed and his body taken to the Nguzi area in Pietermaritzburg where his face, neck, and body were mutilated to make him unidentifiable, before being thrown over a cliff.

Besides his car, his cellphone and Nike takkies were also allegedly stolen. Nethisa is charged with murder, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravated circumstances as well as defeating or obstructing the course of justice. The matter was adjourned for trial from June 1 and 2. Nethisa is out on R1 500 bail. Ravi explained to Nethisa that if he was found guilty of robbery with aggravated circumstances he faced a minimum sentence of 15 years if he was a first offender.

“However, if he had been previously convicted of a similar charge, the court “could not deviate from the minimum sentence of 20 years”. The magistrate said that if convicted of murder, Nethisa could face life imprisonment. State Prosecutor Kaystree Ramsamujh indicated that the State would rely on evidence in the form of the crime scene photo album and chain statements, and the testimony of five witnesses.