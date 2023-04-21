‘Fasting is not holding me back’ – Abbubaker Mobara

Durban — AmaZulu defender Abbubaker “Bara” Mobara, 29, is inspired by Italian duo Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. Born in Cape Town, Mobara said he began playing at the age of 3 for Woodlands United, a club in Mitchells Plain.

“I started as a striker and when I went to trials at Ajax Cape Town as a 10-year-old, I converted into a defender, said Mobara. “My best childhood football memory was knowing I was playing in the same club as my brother – who was in a higher age group – and being a part of a great club.” He began his schooling at Woodville Primary School then attended Princeton High School. In his matric year he was promoted into the Ajax Cape Town under-19 side. He said Ajax had a partnership with another college for players to finish school while under contract.

“Due to becoming a regular with the first side, I could not complete my matric,” said Mobara. Ajax Cape Town was where he signed his first professional contract in 2011/12. “In my first match, I played against Bidvest Wits. It was a nervous feeling for me as Ajax was close to relegation and I was young. My first touch was a miskick, and although I got the ball back, I recall that memory. The game was at Athlone Stadium. The game ended up as a draw,” said Mobara.

“Nationally, my first call-up was when I was signed by Orlando Pirates. I did not play, but knowing I was a part of the national team made me believe I wanted more of this. The feeling was intense and it was bigger than my professional debut,” said Mobara. He said playing in the 2016 Rio Olympics was a highlight as he enjoyed marking and sharing a pitch with Neymar. “Being part of that experience made me feel ready for the next level,” said Mobara.

Abbubaker Mobara (in green) representing Woodlands United under-7s. PICTURE: SUPPLIED He was named the 2016/17 Nedbank Cup Player of the Season with Orlando Pirates. (He also won the MTN 8 with Ajax Cape Town in 2015.) Mobara said he was playing during Ramadaan, which posed challenges. “Ramadaan is a beautiful month. “Everything is in God’s hands and he knows my sacrifices. It is straining because of the heat in Durban, unlike Cape Town or Johannesburg. The fasting is not holding me back in performances, and it is even making me better off the field,” said Mobara. He said he was fortunate to train with European powerhouses Ajax Amsterdam and FC Porto, and was impressed by the levels of discipline.

“I went to FC Porto as an 18-year-old. I saw 18-year-olds staying behind and helping with cleaning up. Looking back at working with European sides, it has helped me want to play at the highest level. The European players are very disciplined in comparison to players here. These small things add to what you want to achieve. It opened my mind up to what I need to do to experience that level.” Asked about the current season, Mobara said: “We started well and had high hopes. Due to the managerial change, we lost momentum and it affected our performance. It has been a hot and cold season. We still have a chance to make something out of it, and every game is like a cup final. We need everyone on board and to fight for the same thing.” He has a 5-year-old and a 4-year-old son. In his spare time, he takes care of them and listens to artist DJ Chello.