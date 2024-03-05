Father accused of killing mom in front of kids back in court in April

Durban — The murder case against a man alleged to have stabbed and killed his fiancée in front of their children has been adjourned for further investigation. Mhleli Lindley Ndaba, who is currently out on R20 000 bail, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday where his matter was adjourned to April.

Ndaba is alleged to have stabbed his fiancée Dima Phohlo repeatedly in October while at their Morningside home in front of their children aged 3 and 5 years. The injured mother ran outside where it is alleged that Ndaba continued to stab her. It is alleged that she attempted to flee from him and tried getting into a car that was passing but he caught up with her after she fell and stabbed her again. Ndaba was granted bail by magistrate Xolile Manjezi on condition that he relocate to Stanger and not contact his two children or witnesses in the matter.

The magistrate said at the time that there had been no evidence before the court from the deceased’s family that Ndaba had previously threatened them or the two minor children. There had also been no history of any gender-based violence committed by Ndaba before this offence that was presented to the court. There was evidence before the court that a person who had intervened on the day that Phohlo was killed was threatened by Ndaba but there was no evidence that the accused would prevent that person from coming to testify in court, he said..