First-ever Comrades Marathon version of Monopoly board game

Durban – The Comrades Marathon has announced the first-ever Comrades Marathon version of the Monopoly board game. The marathon said it would be the Comrades Marathon Centenary Edition.

The version of the board game can be ordered at https://marathonmonopoly.com/order/ for the pre-Comrades special of R390. The limited offer runs until May 10, 2023, with only 500 units of the board game available. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comrades Marathon (@comradesmarathon) Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) revealed that the official route distance for the 96th 2023 Comrades Marathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban will be 87.701km.

CMA race director Rowyn James has confirmed that the official race distance of this year’s Comrades Marathon down-run will be nearly 2.2km shorter than last year’s 89.885km down-run. James said that it is worth noting that the last time the race finished at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in 2016, the race distance was 89.208km, the same year in which David Gatebe set the current best down-run time of 5:18:19. When Frith van der Merwe set the still-standing ladies’ best down-run time of 5:54:43 in 1989, also at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium, the distance was 89.6km. The difference in distances over the years is mainly due to the roadworks and varying routes taken on the run out of Pietermaritzburg.

There are five cut-off points along the route. The 96th Comrades Marathon will be run on Sunday, June 11, starting at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 5.30am and ending 12 hours later at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban. This will be the 48th Comrades down-run.