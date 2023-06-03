First graduate in the family paves the way for his siblings

Durban — A first-graduate has set a precedent for his siblings as he obtained a degree in Master of Management Sciences Specialising in Hospitality and Tourism from the Durban University of Technology (DUT). Young and aspiring academic Siphiwe William, 26, from Krugersdorp in Gauteng obtained his degree of Master of Management Sciences Specialising in Hospitality and Tourism during the DUT Autumn Graduation on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Olive Convention Centre.

His DUT journey started in 2015 when he enrolled for his National Diploma in Tourism Management. In 2017 he was awarded an Erasmus Scholarship to Munich, Germany, then in 2019, he completed his Bachelor of Technology degree in Tourism Management and his Master’s journey began in 2020. William believes that DUT is home to great academics and this drove him to achieve what he has to date. He believes that the good has definitely outweighed the bad in his academic journey as he aims to climb the academic ladder and go as high as he can.

William also wishes to be a renowned South African scholar and author in tourism and hospitality. His title of dissertation was: The Nature of Dive Tourism In KwaZulu-Natal and its Impact on Environmental Sustainability. “I have loved tourism since high school, that is where the passion developed. Tourism is a multifaceted industry and an industry full of possibilities. I want to use tourism as a vehicle for local economic development in my community at home. Tourism is not just about studying but to also travel the world,” William on why he chose tourism as his first choice of study.

When he told his family that he is graduating they were ecstatic, since they knew that this is a family achievement since he is the first graduate in the family and now the first with a Master’s degree. This marks a new chapter in the lives of his family and himself, filled with possibilities. “It feels like a dream. I am still processing the achievement. I am glad I never stopped studying, my next stop is the red gown, currently, I am working on my PhD concept paper. I dedicate this chapter to my family as this marks a new chapter for us,” said William. He thanked his family, colleagues, his beautiful mother and dad for supporting him on his academic journey. He believes that he would not have done this without the supervision of his supervisor Dr Sucheran.

"Thank you so much for being courageous and taking decisions that put our family on the map, I could not be more proud of you, my child. I am encouraging you to keep pushing, you just opened a new chapter for our family," said Mrs William, Siphiwe's mother. William encouraged first-year students to define their goals as it is the key that would help to direct the energy towards motivating them but it all starts in one's mind.