Five AKA, Tibz murder accused ordered to unmask in court

Durban — The five men accused of murdering South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on Durban’s Florida Road last year all stood in the dock in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday wearing masks with some clad in hoodies hiding their faces. They were ordered by Magistrate V V Hlatshwayo to uncover their faces midway through their court appearance.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36 and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, face 10 counts, including two of murder, as well as conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and four attempted murders. The five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of rapper AKA appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court they face 10 counts including two murders, conspiracy to commit murder and five attempted murders. @DailyNewsSA #AKATIBZ #JusticeForAKA pic.twitter.com/5yjcsiyV2z — Anelisa Kubheka (@AnelisaKubheka) February 29, 2024 According to the men’s charge-sheet, Mkhwanazi is from Mtubatuba, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande is from Protea Glen in Soweto, Myeza is from L section Umlazi, Gwabeni is from Cowies Hill in Pinetown and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande is from Camperdown. S Dlamini who is a legal representative for Mkhwanazi said the accused had covered their faces to protect their identity as the media was present adding that this was taking into consideration that they were still to apply for bail and go back into society.

The five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of rapper AKA in the Durban Magistrate's Court. @DailyNewsSA #AKATIBZ #JusticeForAKA pic.twitter.com/qyRXjeWY8h — Anelisa Kubheka (@AnelisaKubheka) February 29, 2024 Advocate Paul Jorgenson was instructed by attorney Sizwe Cele, who represents Lindani Zenzele Ndimande and Gwabeni said that with the State still having investigations outstanding the accused could still be needed for an identity parade. However, with the State advocate Lawrence Gcaba having previously indicated that outstanding included outstanding suspects, as well as finalising analysis of data obtained for purposes of investigation, Magistrate Hlatshwayo ruled that the accused unmask. A total of seven people have been arrested for the murder of AKA and Tibz with two of the suspects currently in custody in eSwatini awaiting extradition.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi unpacked how the six suspects were arrested by the SAPS. Police Minister Bheki Cele and KZN Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Durban Magistrate’s Court where five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of rapper AKA will appear. @DailyNewsSA #AKATIBZ #JusticeForAKA pic.twitter.com/U32JnzCqOW — Anelisa Kubheka (@AnelisaKubheka) February 29, 2024 The seventh suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Police Minister Bheki Cele, as well Mkhwanazi, were present in court for the accused’s appearance. AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, also attended the hearing.