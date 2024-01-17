Five recommendations for scholar transport operators – Road Traffic Management Corporation

Durban — The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called on scholar transport operators to ensure the safety of their vehicles before schools reopen. This was also accompanied by five recommendations for scholar transport operators. In a statement, the RTMC said that with the impending reopening of schools, the RTMC emphasises the critical importance for all scholar transport operators to prioritise the roadworthiness of their vehicles and ensure the timely renewal of their vehicle licence discs.

The RTMC said that the responsibility of scholar transport operators extends to ensuring the safe daily travel of millions of pupils between home and school. “This necessitates holding drivers and vehicles to a high standard, with strict adherence to safety protocols and road regulations. Achieving this standard involves conducting comprehensive vehicle inspections and maintenance checks on a regular basis. Additionally, operators must ensure that drivers possess the requisite documents authorising them to transport learners. These proactive measures are pivotal in significantly enhancing the overall safety of learners during their commute,” the RTMC said. The RTMC provided five key recommendations for scholar transport operators:

Vehicle roadworthiness checks: Prioritise comprehensive vehicle inspections to identify and rectify any mechanical or safety issues. This includes assessing brakes, tyres, lights, and all other critical components. Regular maintenance: Establish a routine maintenance schedule for vehicles. Promptly address any wear and tear and ensure that all necessary repairs are carried out by qualified professionals. Documentation renewal: Verify that all necessary documents, including vehicle licence discs, are up to date. It is crucial to renew these documents well in advance to ensure compliance with legal requirements. To renew without hassles, drivers can log on to Driver training and certification: Ensure that all drivers are adequately trained and certified with valid PrDps. Emphasise the importance of road safety and responsible driving behaviour, especially when transporting pupils. Emergency preparedness: Equip vehicles with necessary safety and emergency equipment, such as fire extinguishers. The RTMC also emphasised that compliance with these recommendations is not only a legal obligation but a moral responsibility towards the safety and well-being of the pupils who rely on scholar transport services. “We call upon all scholar transport operators to take immediate action in reviewing and enhancing the safety measures within their operations. Your co-operation in this matter is crucial to creating a secure and reliable transportation system for our learners,” the RTMC said. “With rainfall predicted in most parts of the country, it is important to fit proper wipers and functioning lights to ensure visibility on the road,” the RTMC added.