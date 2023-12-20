Five top tips for job seekers in the new year

Durban — The Youth Employment Service (YES), which works with the private sector to help create jobs for youth through fully funded 12-month work experiences, giving them the critical experience and skills needed to secure future employment, has provided top tips for job seekers in 2024. The initiative has created over 128 000 jobs to date, with 42% of YES Alumni employed.

YES said that the promise of fresh beginnings and opportunities beckons, particularly for the dynamic and resilient cohort of unemployed youth seeking to embark on a career-transformative journey. YES also said that South Africa’s latest unemployment numbers paint a gloomy picture for the country’s youth and navigating the job market may present its challenges. But by developing their skills in ‘future-proof’ sectors, growing numbers of youth are finding jobs and opportunities. From skills development to mastering networking, YES’s head of youth programmes, Aditi Lachman, has five tips for young job-seekers to secure meaningful employment and seize the possibilities that the new year brings.

Top tips for job seekers in 2024: 1. Develop skills for the future Lachman said YES’s research shows that employers place the highest value on relevant work experience, education/skills and a good interview. Education/skills are one of the strongest determinants of employment in the country.

The jobs of the future are in areas like information technology, solar panel installation, tourism, creative, drones and even baristas. To get into these industries, identify the skills required for the job you want – and find a way to get them. This may involve pursuing formal education, attending training programmes, gaining online free or paid certifications, or seeking internships to build practical skills. 2. Work experience can replace formal qualifications Lachman said that in YES's research, managers indicated that two or more years of related work experience would compensate for having only a high school certificate. This means that even without formal qualifications, practical work experience can be just as valuable for a job-seeker.

3. Network and seek growth opportunities Lachman said that networking is crucial to getting job opportunities. Attend industry events, join professional associations, and connect with as many people as possible in your field of interest. Building relationships can lead to job referrals and mentorship opportunities. “If you already have a job, engage with colleagues, build relationships, and seek opportunities for growth within your organisation. Express your career aspirations to supervisors and explore possibilities for advancement or taking on additional responsibilities,” Lachman said.

4. Get a side hustle, or start your own business Starting a micro-business can be the first step you need to get into the mainstream economy. According to YES’s Youth Employment Survey – the biggest youth survey in the country with 38,000 respondents quarterly – at least 15% of all YES Youth (active and alumni) are engaged in entrepreneurial activities, Lachman said. 5. Maintain good mental fitness

Lachman said that according to a Unicef South Africa U-Report poll, two in three (65%) young South Africans have some form of a mental health issue, but do not seek help. This is not just damaging to them: it has knock-on effects on entire families and communities too. He said that the path to employment may have its twists and turns but it is a collective responsibility that transcends boundaries. Both public and private sectors must unite in their commitment to education, mentorship, and creating opportunities for our future leaders. “Let the new year be the year we redefine collaboration, where corporates come together, pulling resources, expertise, and passion to uplift the youth, grow our economy and the future generations to come,” Lachman said.