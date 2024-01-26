Flip-ing good initiative to help kids battling cancer

Durban — The CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa is gearing up to host the annual fundraising Flip Flop Day on February 23 in support of children diagnosed with cancer. CHOC encourages South Africans to wear their flip flops and make a donation by purchasing a flip flop sticker, which costs R10.

CHOC Childhood Foundation SA regional manager Antonella Swanepoel said that the organisation seeks to help parents who are experiencing challenges and emotional breakdown when taking care of their children diagnosed with cancer. “The inconceivable diagnosis of childhood cancer should not be a challenge that any parent should ever have to face. But, unfortunately, it is a reality that many families across the country have had to come to terms with on a daily basis. “These families are facing a reality like no other, one that no one should have to face. However, these brave children and teenagers, along with their families, never have to stand alone,” Swanepoel said.

Swanepoel said that last year the organisation assisted the parents of a 6-year-old boy diagnosed with leukaemia. Swanepoel said that his parents were devastated when they heard the news but found solace in the fact that they were not alone. The foundation provided them with the emotional and practical support they needed to get through this difficult time. “From the moment they received the diagnosis, CHOC was there to offer a helping hand, providing them with essential CHOC care bags, nutritional food support, transport assistance, psychosocial support and even accommodation when they needed it most,” Swanepoel added.