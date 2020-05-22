Food garden pilot project hopes to inspire Shallcross communities to grow their own vegetables

Durban - THE hope to inspire communities to grow their own vegetables in their backyard and sustain themselves during the lockdown economic downturn began in Shallcross this week.

A food garden pilot project, Umgibe Growing System, sponsored by Golden Delight was set up behind the Shallcross clinic.

Ward 71 councillor Previn Vedan said the lockdown resulted in many hardships and food security has become a challenge to residents. He said government programmes and community organisations have been able to provide interim relief.

“Forward-thinking to mitigate hardships has led us to encourage residents to grow their own food. It can be done in confined spaces. Many people come from families of gardeners. With our added time at home, this will be a great opportunity to reconnect with our 'roots'. This could also be rolled out to other areas,” Vedan said.

Cynthia Narainsamy, head of the garden project, and two others had a community garden at the Parklands Primary School for 13 years. When it closed, she relocated it to the Shallcross Clinic two years ago, where she tends to the small garden.