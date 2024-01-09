Former ANC mayor has joined MK Party

Durban — The former ANC mayor of Alfred Duma municipality in Ladysmith has allegedly cut ties with the ruling party and joined the newly formed Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. Vincent Madlala was among MK followers who attended a meeting organised by the party held in Ladysmith on Sunday.

In a circulating video, Madlala is seen sitting in the front row, wearing an MK T-shirt. He is also seen getting up from his chair and saluting former president Jacob Zuma and other leaders, as they enter into a hall full of followers who are seen welcoming them while chanting. When the Daily News contacted Madlala, he declined to have an interview and told the reporter that there were issues that needed to be ironed out before he speaks to the media.

“I am aware of that video but I can’t comment at the moment. I am about to get into a meeting regarding this matter. Please contact me on Wednesday,” he said briefly. The Daily News also discovered that this was Madlala’s second appearance at an event co-ordinated by the MK Party. It is alleged that he was seen attending another meeting held in Ladysmith earlier that day.

Madlala’s leadership was entwined with controversy which involved a case of politically-related killings, which also linked his three sons in 2021. The former mayor and his daughter were also charged for defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of firearms during a police raid in his home, in Ezakheni. He served as the mayor from 2016 to 2021, after taking over from Dudu Mazibuko as mayor of uMnambithi.

Madlala’s term ended in 2021 after failing to make it to the list of ANC mayors. In the following year, he didn’t make it onto the KwaZulu-Natal ANC executive committee during the elective conference held in Durban. Madlala is among many ANC heavyweights who have left the ANC to join the MK Party.

Weeks ago, Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Bonginkosi Khanyile was expelled by his party after his “unauthorised appearance” at an event organised by the MK Party. Khanyile was called on stage by Zuma, who encouraged him to join MK and leave the PA. Another former ANC mayor Vusi Motha of Mkhondo Local Municipality in Mpumalanga jumped the ship and joined MK.

Motha who has reportedly left the EFF to join the party, became a member of the EFF in November after leaving the ANC. Independent political analyst Thabani Khumalo said it is not surprising that members of the ANC are moving out of the party. “The ANC has tried everything within themselves to retain power hoping that the party would win the elections in the upcoming elections. Unfortunately, they have been defeated again because it is now clear that more members will shift from the party to join the new formation.

“The ANC has failed to solve its never-ending internal issues and everything happening right now indicates that the party will never reconcile under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership,” said Khumalo. Another Independent political analyst Thobani Zikalala said the number of ANC members leaving the party should be a concern since its experienced members choose to leave and join the MK. "This should not be overlooked and the ANC must be serious about consolidating its forces and membership of the party. This party really needs to give assurance to its leaders that it is still a party to trust because if not, the MK will benefit a lot from veteran political leaders joining the new formation," said Zikalala.

The newly formed MK Party announced to the public in December that it has reached more than 5 million followers. ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said they are aware of Madlala's departure and the party is not bothered at all. "There is nothing significant about Madlala that can make us comment about his departure," said Mndebele.