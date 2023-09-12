Former premier asks ANC, IFP to honour Buthelezi’s legacy

Durban — Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu has called on both the IFP and the ANC to get over their differences and work together to honour and fulfil the wishes of departed IFP founder Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Shenge, as Buthelezi was affectionately known by his clan name, died in the early hours of Saturday at his KwaPhindangene residence in Mahlabathini outside Ulundi in the north of the province. He was 95 years old.

Paying tribute to the Zulu nation and the king’s prime minister, Mchunu said the IFP and ANC must put aside their differences to strengthen their political coexistence and forge closer working relationship for the benefit of the African people which both parties serve. The ANC and the IFP must remember that Buthelezi had on many occasions said he would want to see the parties reconcile before he dies, Mchunu added. “I think the problem why the reconciliation talks between these parties have not gone far was because they meet regularly and they focused on a merger.

“What they needed to do was to meet programmatically and discuss the strengthening of their political co-existence first as the foundation for their planned merger if it happens. “But for me the key to an ultimate merger would be to first work together for the betterment of their constituencies which are the same since they were founded to serve the African people,” said Mchunu. The former premier described Inkosi Buthelezi as a brilliant, respectful and disciplinarian leader. He said he would remember Inkosi Buthelezi for the great respect he had for other people, irrespective of whether he agreed with them or not.

The former premier said he came to know about Buthelezi in the late 50s when his grandmother used to send him to the shop to buy the now-closed “UmAfrika” newspaper which usually covered ANC politics extensively. He said Buthelezi was a member of the ANC. Mchunu said after reading about him in the newspapers, he finally met Buthelezi at an IFP rally in 1975 which was held in Lamontville. It was still called Inkatha Yenkululeko Yesizwe which was a cultural movement that was going to disguisedly continue with ANC activities within the country after it was banned and most of its leaders were either jailed or exiled. The former premier said it was the first time he had seen Buthelezi although from a distance, since the stadium was full of people so he could not get closer to him.

He said the first time he came close to Buthelezi was when they were preparing for Nelson Mandela’s release from prison in 1990. They were both on the preparation committee in the province and Buthelezi was there as well in a meeting that took place at the Royal Hotel in Durban. Mchunu said his direct working relationship with Buthelezi was in 2021 when he was appointed to mediate in a kingship dispute between King Misuzulu and his half brothers, adding that it was where he came to know that the late leader was not a difficult person to work with. “I found working with him easy. He was respectful regardless of your age but he stood by what he believed in and if you wanted to convince him you must work harder and be articulate.

“He was also a robust person and disciplinarian who would not hesitate to come to your defence if his own members were disrespecting you,” concluded Mchunu. Meanwhile, the provincial government announced on Sunday that Buthelezi’s funeral will be on Friday. In a statement, the provincial government said after a short meeting on Sunday, the family set Friday as the funeral day. The statement added that more details will be announced in due course since there is ongoing communication between the premier’s office and the Presidency on what type of funeral will be accorded to Buthelezi.