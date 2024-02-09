Durban — The case involving the kidnapping of a boy aged 11 years, who was held for R1 million ransom, is set to be heard in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The boy was 11 years of age in 2022 when he was kidnapped. His mother paid R90 000 ransom to his alleged kidnappers, who included his neighbour, who is alleged to have been the mastermind behind the crime.

Lindokuhle Mthokozisi Thabede, 29, Mvelo Khuzwayo, 29, Fisokuhle Mathews Mbatha, 32, and the 40-year-old neighbour of the child are alleged to have kidnapped the boy at gunpoint. They kept him at a certain house and demanded R1m ransom from the child’s mother. The child’s neighbour can not be named to protect the identity of the minor child. It is alleged that on May 18, 2022, in Umzinyathi in Inanda the men kidnapped the child just a stone's throw away from his home as he was being driven to school in the morning.

They allegedly also kidnapped the child’s driver and forced him into the boot of the car at gunpoint. It is alleged that on that day, the accused contacted the child’s mother demanding ransom of R1m, failing which, the child would be killed. After the child was kidnapped, the child’s mother contacted the police and the ransom was given to the accused while they were under surveillance by the police.

The child was kept in the house in question from the morning of that day, until being rescued by police. This was after one of the accused volunteered information about the child’s location after police intercepted the vehicle the accused had been travelling in. The ransom money was recovered in the home of one of the accused. The neighbour was the last accused to be arrested after being linked to the incident by cellphone evidence.

Meanwhile, two police officers charged with murder are also to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Ntokozo Petros Dlamini, 47, from Umlazi, and Sthembiso Innocent Dlamini, 42, from Ntuzuma, were not arrested but summoned to appear in court. They are accused of murder. It is alleged that on February 23, 2017, in Maphephetheni in Inanda, they killed Bhekizitha Enoch Gwala.