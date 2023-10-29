Four suspects arrested after high-speed chase and shoot-out

Durban — Four house robbery suspects were arrested following a high-speed chase and shoot-out in Durban recently. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said SAPS Cato Manor Trio Task Team members in collaboration with various security role players successfully arrested four suspects on Thursday, October 26, following a high-speed chase and shoot-out with suspects in Cato Crest.

“The suspects are wanted for a Greenwood Park house robbery and armed robbery case. Various incriminating exhibits such as balaclavas, dangerous weapons and gloves were seized,” Gwala said. SAPS Cato Manor Trio Task Team members and security role players arrested four suspects following a high-speed chase and shoot-out with suspects in Cato Crest. Picture: SAPS The Fidelity Services Group said that joint efforts by security partners yield positive results in KZN. It said that at 3.15pm, information was received regarding a silver Polo wanted for house robbery and armed robbery of an armed response officer’s firearm.

“The vehicle entered the Cato Crest shack settlement, where a high-speed chase ensued through Cato Crest with Fidelity SIU (specialised intervention unit),” Fidelity said. “The vehicle was driving erratically. Several shots were fired, and the vehicle was turned off, causing the vehicle to crash. The driver managed to flee into Cato Crest, but the other four occupants were arrested,” Fidelity said. “One blank pistol, one magazine and two blank rounds were recovered, and two knives, a bush knife, three balaclavas, a pair of gloves, and a set of NX number plates too.”

Fidelity added that the suspects were transferred to Greenwood Park SAPS. SAPS Cato Manor Trio Task Team members and security role players arrested four suspects following a high-speed chase and shoot-out with suspects in Cato Crest. Picture: SAPS Homeland Security SA said: “Nothing like a good old-fashioned car chase and suspects getting arrested.” The company also thanked everyone who assisted in getting the armed robbers off the road.