Free online water safety programme to reduce drownings in SA launched

Durban — Lifesaving South Africa, in partnership with the Department of Education and DHL, has launched a free online e-learning WaterSmart hub to make water safety content accessible to all South Africans, especially kids. This programme seeks to address the problem of drowning in South Africa by teaching learners about the various dangers water poses, empowering them to better manage risks and maintain constant awareness and vigilance whenever water is around.

Jed Michaletos, managing director of DHL Express South Africa, expressed his delight, saying this partnership will ensure that water safety messages will reach everyone with ease of access. “When we had the opportunity to work with the Lifesaving SA team to digitise their learning materials, we jumped at it. This will increase the reach of the programme dramatically through ease of access and really help deliver the message of water safety to all. This project is a true demonstration of our organisational purpose, of connecting people and Improving Lives,” said Michaletos. Teachers and parents are guided with learning plans and downloadable resources such as workbooks, readers, and posters to assist with delivering the program to their learners. After each module is completed, the learner is presented with a certificate.

The hub also includes animated video content, interactive quizzes, and spot the risks, which makes it fun and easy for children to learn about water safety and prevent drowning. The characters and scenes are presented in a simple format, allowing a greater audience to be reached. The content draws upon materials already developed by LSA for in-person training, including the character of “Resci,” who guides learners through the content. Lifesaving SA said with summer having finally arrived after a long and wet winter, they want to ensure that children are taught how to be safe around water to prevent unnecessary drownings because one life lost to drowning is one life too many.