Further evidence in murder trial against cop

Durban — Further evidence is to be led by the State later this month in the trial against a police sergeant alleged to have shot and killed a man for leaning against his car. This is after the case against Sibonelo Christopher Shabangu, who is accused of killing Qaphela Mdima outside Casa Blanca Lifestyle in Molweni, Hillcrest, in November 2022, was adjourned this week in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court.

The officer is alleged to have shot Mdima multiple times with his service pistol. The State alleges that after Shabangu fired a single shot towards the murder victim he continued to fire multiple times at the man who kept asking why the officer was shooting at him. Shabangu was granted R5 000 bail in December 2022.

Following the shooting, the officer fled the area as angry community members stoned his vehicle. He went to hand himself over at the Hillcrest police station. Spent cartridges were seized at the scene and sent to be compared with the officer’s gun. Statements from witnesses implicating him were also submitted as part of the State’s evidence. Shabangu has pleaded not guilty, stating that he had thought that Mdima was reaching for a gun when he moved his hand to his waist.

The victim, a father of five, did not have a weapon on him when he was killed. The case has been set down for further evidence to be presented by the State in the form of witnesses over two days, on May 20 and June 5. It is alleged that Mdima had been standing with two men, including a Durban Metro Police officer, near Shabangu’s car conversing.

When the officer approached the three men it is alleged that he told the other two that he did not want Mdima near his car. He confronted him telling him to move away from his car three times. Mdima refused to move and proceeded to lean against the car.

It is alleged that Shabangu went to the other side of his car, returned with his gun and shot Mdima. Shabangu was granted bail despite the Ipid investigator stating that she was opposed to his release on bail. At the time of the bail hearing the investigator told the court that witnesses in the matter were Shabangu’s friends.

In granting bail the court did order the officer to relocate to his provided alternative address where he was to remain until the finalisation of the matter. He was also ordered to sign in twice a week at his nearest police station and that he should not have any contact with State witnesses while the matter is pending.