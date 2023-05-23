Gang robs a Durban bar of an undisclosed amount of cash

Durban — Two suspects entered a bar in Durban North pretending to be customers before their armed accomplices joined them and robbed the establishment. Swift Private Security said that on Monday, May 22, they received an alert about an armed robbery at a local bar on Effingham Road in Effingham Heights and the company quickly responded to the scene.

Swift Private Security said that at 2pm, two suspects, posing as customers, placed orders for alcoholic beverages while two other suspects entered the bar with firearms and threatened the staff. The staff were allegedly locked at the back of the bar while the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the bar. The suspects then fled the premises.

“The suspects immediately fled from the premises. It remains uncertain whether they arrived on foot or by means of a vehicle,” Swift Private Security said. “No injuries were sustained by anyone involved, although the victims are traumatised.” Swift Private Security said that Greenwood Park SAPS arrived at the scene to register a case.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Greenwood Park police are investigating a case of business robbery. “It is alleged that on May 22, a 36-year-old woman was at her place of work when three armed suspects entered the business premises and robbed her before fleeing,” Netshiunda said. “No arrests have been made.”

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident last month, an unknown number of armed robbers managed to evade arrest after a shoot-out with a private security company following the robbery of a liquor store in the Sea Cow Lake area, also in Durban. At the time, Netshiunda said that Greenwood Park police are investigating a case of business robbery and attempted murder which occurred on April 3 on Temple Road. “It is alleged that a business owner had locked his shop when he was approached by four armed men. They reportedly pointed a firearm at him and demanded money. The suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone,” Netshiunda said.