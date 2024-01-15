Gap Fixers SA vows to fix the gaps

Durban — The newly formed political party, co-founded by the former husband of Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, promises to bring change to South African citizens who are “neglected”. During the launch of the Gap Fixers of South Africa (GFSA) in uMhlanga on Saturday, Sbu Mpisane announced that the party has been registered to contest this year’s general elections.

Mpisane said the government needs to work hard on improving the lives of South Africans so that their demands are met. “The government has failed to confront some alarming issues faced by communities. During the 1993 and 1994 Codesa negotiations, our black leaders agreed on the ‘Sunset Clause Act’ which halted black empowerment while our government has been holding its political power for three decades. “The government’s system seems to favour whites who still have the economic power until today. This is what the Gap Fixers want to fix,” said Mpisane.

GFSA, is led by Pongola businessman, Themba Viros Buthelezi, who is the president of the party, while Mpisane is national chairperson. Buthelezi said they want to change how things are done in the country with the help of the Gap Fixers. “There are 52 million black people in the country, but the economy is in the hands of a minority of 4 million people.

“We are like livestock herded by a single shepherd, yet, don’t utter a word about what’s been happening. When you talk about the ‘Sunset Clause Act’, black political leaders don’t want to touch that subject,” said Buthelezi. The media briefing also touched on Black Economic Empowerment (BEE), which the GFSA said should be scrapped. It also called for the scrapping of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Education should be free and compulsory from Grade 0 to university level, it said.

Buthelezi said that the Sunset Clause Act has an impact on young black graduates sitting at home with their degrees. “This ‘Sunset Clause Act’ is protecting white people because after obtaining degrees, black people are never considered as a prime concern because they don’t have experience. That should come to an end because the education of a black child seems to be worthless,” said Buthelezi. Gap Fixers SA was approved last year by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to participate in the 2024 provincial and national elections.

Independent political analyst Thabani Khumalo said the growing number of new political parties is an indication of unhappy citizens who have been exploited by the ANC. “People are not happy; what they expected on the ground is not happening because politicians view themselves as superior while they know they should be serving communities. Many people who lost hope have now decided to boycott votes because they have lost interest. “Now, these new formations of parties are trying to join the club which they believe will help them find ways of becoming multi-millionaires.”