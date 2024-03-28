Gardener spots Mozambique spitting cobra going into hole at base of mango tree

Durban — It was a team effort to rescue a Mozambique spitting cobra a gardener had seen going into a hole at the base of a mango tree in the Clare Estate area earlier this week. Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans said that on Monday afternoon, he received a call from his friend Vincent from the Clare Estate Action Committee. A resident in the area had contacted him about a large Mozambique spitting cobra in their garden. Vincent went to confirm the snake’s identity and then called Evans.

He said Vincent does incredible work in his community, including capturing snakes, and they have had many fun adventures together. “While I don’t get particularly excited to capture this species, as I don’t appreciate being sprayed with venom, I had my friend, Carla Goede, with me. I knew she’d be keen to catch it, and so I was quite chuffed, thinking I’d avoid a dose of venom to the face,” Evans said. He said the gardener at the property was working at the bottom of the garden when he spotted the snake going into a hole at the base of a mango tree. Apparently, that is where he sits and has his lunch.

Nick Evans poking and prodding (annoying) the cobra while Carla Goede was at the ready to catch it, with Vincent as back up. Picture: Nick Evans. Evans said, fortunately, it was not a deep hole and the snake had nowhere to go. Evans said he stayed back while Goede tried coaxing it out, but it just would not budge. “Our worry was also that it was going to shoot out, and with a lot of people around, it could get chaotic,” Evans said.

“I offered to coax the cobra out, while Carla (Goede) stood to the side, ready to grab it as it came out. Vincent stood by, with his tongs, as backup.” Evans said he was yet to replace his visor which covers his whole face. “So I just stuck with my glasses, having given my goggles to Carla. I also used the lid of the bucket as a shield. I thought I was safe from the venom. I thought wrong.”

Evans explained that Mozambique spitting cobras are like skilled snipers. They are incredibly accurate. “So, as I poked and prodded the cobra, obviously infuriating it, it managed to spray venom up and over the bucket lid, and onto my face. I won’t repeat the language used,” Evans said. “Luckily it was just on my lips, cheeks and glasses, and not in the eyes.

“Anyway, I finally managed to get a grip of the body, albeit a poor one, but just enough to drag it out a little for Carla to grab it with African Snakebite Institute tongs, and pin it down,” Evans said. Carla Goede with her catch. Evans no longer smiles when he catches these. Picture: Nick Evans. He said his hopes of being venom-free were dashed. Goede did not get spat at and enjoyed that fact. “A decent-sized specimen, about 1.2m in length, which will be relocated,” Evans said.

Evans thanked the family for calling and said they were nice people who were enthusiastic to see their scaly visitor. Well, once it was being taken away. “Well done to them for also promptly locking their dogs away – for all the animals’ safety!” Evans added. “Of course, thanks to Vincent and the Clare Estate Action Committee.”