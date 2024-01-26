German mobile clinics change lives for good with improved health access

Durban — Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said the 46 mobile clinics donated by the German government through the German Development Agency and DG Murray Trust, would strengthen SA’s public health system and change people’s lives for the better. Phaahla was speaking on Thursday at Sobantu Community Hall at uMgungundlovu where he said he was proud to see that provincial counterparts were utilising the assets appropriately.

The 46 mobile units were operated by teams of professional nurses, communicators and local mobilisers supported by #KeReady doctors. “Launched in November 2022, the progress reports indicate that by September 2023 the mobile clinics had reached 1.9 million people with directly, 31 million people through community radio and other platforms,” he said. The mobile clinics had provided 2.1 million health consultations.

He said they contributed to the expansion of primary health care services, enabling equitable access to quality healthcare even in the most deprived communities. KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla, German Ambassador to South Africa Andreas Peschke. Picture: Supplied Phaahla said the German government had selected a number of specific targeted programmes which are evidence based and would have an impact. The target populations have been deliberately selected and the design of the programmes is precise and solid. “The focus is on children who are reached through the Early Childhood Development programme, young people in hard-to-reach areas, community-led social mobilization campaigns, strong monitoring and evaluation systems and cost-effective approaches. The programmes are driven by a strong relationship with communities who are beneficiaries of their support,” said Phaahla.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, German Ambassador to South Africa Andreas Peschke, KZN Health head Dr Sandile Tshabalala and Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla. Picture: Msunduzi Local Municipality. KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said they also wanted to use these vehicles to take chronic medication to people instead of them having to go to clinics. "A patient will receive a notification that says you medication for this month is available come and pick it up from this point," she said.