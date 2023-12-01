Get your picture taken with the Webb Ellis Cup at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping today

Durban — For three hours the Webb Ellis Cup, which the Springboks have won for a record four times, will be at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping on today (Friday). Last week, Gateway announced that the trophy tour was coming to the mall.

Gateway was an official MTN Springbok Fans Mall during the Rugby World Cup. Due to this relationship, Gateway was offered the opportunity to host the trophy tour. On its Facebook page, Gateway called on all 2023 Rugby World Cup supporters because the William Webb Ellis will be at the mall on Friday. Supporters will get a chance to be photographed with the fourth World Cup trophy located at Parkade B, Ground Floor, Entrance 5 - Near Truworths.

On the Gateway website, the mall said: “We are proud to announce that the Rugby World Cup trophy is coming to Gateway, on December 1, from 1pm to 3pm. Don’t miss your chance to get your photo taken alongside the iconic Webb Ellis Cup. Be part of the action that takes place in the mall at The Atrium, Ground floor, Entrance 5, Parkade B.” According to the website, some supporters can beat the queue with priority access: Simply show your HSBC SVNS Cape Town ticket to gain access to the express lane.

Haven't got your HSBC SVNS Cape Town ticket yet? No problem! Tickets are available from only R150 at ticketmaster.co.za