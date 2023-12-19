Get your refund for tickets bought for abandoned T20 match between SA and India

Durban — The Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium has provided information on how supporters can get a refund for tickets bought for the abandoned T20 match between South Africa and India in Durban on December 10. On its Facebook page, the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium thanked ticket-holders for their support for the KFC T20 International match between South Africa and India at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium.

“We are gutted that the persistent rain did not allow you to enjoy the full Hollywoodbets Kingsmead world-class experience that we envisioned for you. We understand the disappointment and inconvenience the abandoned match may have caused and we sincerely apologise that you were unable to cheer on your heroes,” the stadium said. “We apologise for any inconvenience. We remain committed to delivering high-quality events in the future and look forward to hosting you under more favourable conditions soon.” The stadium said its priority was to ensure that its supporters experienced a smooth refund process which is led by Cricket South Africa’s service provider – Ticketpro.

The Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium said its priority is to ensure its supporters experience a smooth refund process. Picture: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium. Refund policy for international and domestic T20: A full refund will be given if fewer than seven full overs are played as a result of bad weather.

No refund will be considered for any ticket which is purchased as part of a package, which includes but is not limited to, hospitality and suite ticket holders.

An administration fee of R25 will be charged for each refunded transaction, irrespective of the number of tickets or the value of the given transaction. You can request your refund by the following steps: Purchased via cash at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium or via TicketPro outlet

Please email [email protected] to initiate your refund. You will be required to send proof of a bank account no older than 3 months, as well as copies of your ticket(s). Once the application has been submitted and the refund has been confirmed, please allow 7-14 days for EFT refund payments to be completed. Purchased via credit card If you paid via credit card, please email [email protected] to initiate your refund. Please include your ticket transaction reference number eg. 2308xxxxx. This could be an automated refund back to your card, exceptions will be communicated.

Purchased via Ozow If you paid via Ozow, please email [email protected] to initiate your refund. Please include your ticket transaction reference number eg. 2308xxxxx. The refund, once confirmed, will be made automatically to your account. Purchased via Instant EFT (Payfast), Mobicred, Masterpass, Snapscan or purchased via card in-store or at the Stadium:

Please email [email protected] to initiate your refund. You will be required to send proof of a bank account no older than 3 months, as well as copies of your ticket(s). Once the application has been submitted and the refund has been confirmed, please allow 7-14 days for EFT refund payments to be completed. Important things to note: Refund claims cut-off: Tuesday, January 12, 2024.

No refunds can be claimed at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium or in-store.

If you are claiming on behalf of a ticket holder, we require signed written consent of the ticket holder to refund your account, as well as a copy of your and the ticket holder’s proof of identity.

If you are not receiving responses, please call TicketPro on 0861 008 277. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.