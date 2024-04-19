Glenwood’s Green Machine too strong for Clifton

Durban — Glenwood High’s Green Machine fired on all cylinders and bounced back from a home defeat against Maritzburg College, with the concluding game ending in a 36-5 victory away to Clifton School. The Green Machine will aim to continue this for their next game against Westville. Glenwood Rugby director Derek Heiberg said his side had a very enjoyable experience at Clifton.

“I thought the games were evenly contested and played in wonderful spirits. I really do enjoy the rivalry and relationship between the two schools. “Regarding the first team game, we’re very happy about the performance, but obviously there are areas to improve on as we weren’t accurate in key moments where we could have scored more tries.” Glenwood High School players enjoyed a big victory this weekend. | SPHE MADIBA Heiberg praised his side’s defence as they made more than 138 tackles.

“The highlight for me was the way we varied our play between ball in hand and using our kicking. We’re trying to have a triple threat of running, kicking and passing all the time and I thought the team chose the right options at the right times. The way they created opportunities and the energy the side brought was another highlight for me,” he said. Heiberg expects a tough away game against Westville: “I know the coaches well as I have worked with them previously. WBHS is a very good side. We know we have to be at our best. The emphasis for us is that we continue to grow as a side and we have set ourselves internal targets and measurables without looking at external factors. I know there’s been talk about our side being very young. “Although that’s true, we want to get results and we understand the magnitude of the task facing us this weekend. The boys are looking forward to it and hopefully, we’re more accurate this weekend.”

Captain Lonwabo Nkalitshana said the Clifton game was interesting and morale-boosting after two defeats previously. “The boys weren’t in a good mindset so the word of the week was to fix all the small errors and sort things out before our next game. Luckily the boys were able to switch on, get in the right mindset and get the job done. The major key points in this game were execution and fixing the minor mistakes that previously hurt us.” For their upcoming game, Lonwabo acknowledged that WBHS has some talented individuals, but believes his side has talent of their own.

“It will be a case of who shows up on the day, who is more hungry and who showcases who we are as a team.” Fourteen games were played with Glenwood emerging victorious in 10 and losing four. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.