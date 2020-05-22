Good news for motorists as department extends lockdown licence grace period

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - THE Transport Department has extended the validity of licences, discs, permits and certificates for a further 90 days. All driver’s licences, learner’s licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary driver’s licences, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driver’s permits that expired during the lockdown period (between March 26 and May 31) would be deemed valid and have been extended for 90 days from June 1. Motor trade number licences that expire from March 26 to May 31 are deemed valid and are extended for a further grace period of six months from May 20. This was according to a government notice by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, which can be found in the May 20 Government Gazette. The directions were issued in terms of the regulations made in the Disaster Management Act - measures to address, prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19.

Testing centres, registering authorities, vehicle testing stations and driving schools will resume their services from June 1, subject to hygiene, disinfection control, physical distancing and sanitising measures.

These measures must be put in place as procedures, for the cleaning and disinfection of their premises, before reopening on June 1.

They must also sanitise or provide hygiene dispensers for the washing of hands for clients and also put measures in place to practise physical distancing.

Further, no one will be allowed to enter driving licence testing centres, registering authorities, vehicle testing stations or driving schools without a mask that covers the nose and mouth.

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said they had started preparing for the reopening of their centres, taking into account the directives from the minister.

Metro Police commissioner Steve Middleton said they were also preparing for the reopening of some of their centres.

“We knew we’d be opening before the gazette came out. We will be opening Verulam and eManzimtoti on June 1, in line with guidelines in the regulations,” said Middleton.

Prior to the lockdown, Verulam Testing Centre employees temporarily downed tools demanding that the eThekwini Municipality provide them with gloves, masks and sanitisers.

When gloves and sanitisers were provided, they wanted better sanitisers.