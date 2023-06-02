Google Africa’s Mzamo Masito tells men to get therapy in order to succeed

Durban — “Health and self-awareness are the most important things, you need to be aware of if you want to make it in the corporate world and build a legacy.” This is according to Mzamo Masito, chief marketing officer of Google Africa, who was among the keynote speakers at the Mancosa and East Coast Radio Business Breakfast at the Durban International Convention Centre on Thursday.

“I encourage men to go to therapy, especially black men who don’t speak up on what they are going through, simply because they think reaching out and talking about your problems is for women. I urge all men to reach out; don’t die inside. I have seen it, my own brother hanged his son and himself,” said Masito. He also urged people who want to make it in business to stop making excuses or blaming others. “When I was young I used to blame apartheid, and white people because I am black, which was just a lame excuse. If you want to be successful, stop blaming others, because that’s just an excuse for not achieving what you are supposed to achieve. My mother was a domestic worker, she enrolled at the university at the age of 35 and started working as a social worker at the age of 45,” he said.

Musa Kalenga, an award-winning author and expert in youth marketing, digital strategies and business leadership, echoed Masito’s sentiments. “The reason a lot of people find themselves depressed in business is because they want to make it now and do it all at once, which is not possible. They need to take one step at a time.” Kimberley Taylor, CEO of the Loop company, a delivery management platform, said resilience was an important tool for a successful entrepreneur.

“The struggle is real in the corporate world, you have to always ask questions, be curious and don’t be scared to try new things. You need to make yourself a villain to make it. Blaming others for your shortcomings limits you, but braveness makes you learn,” she said. Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi was also one of the special guests. She preached unity among entrepreneurs. “We need to realise that it is in our hands to bring change and ensure that we build a legacy that benefits everyone. Instead of competing we need to come together and break all the barriers. Young women especially need to be fearless.”