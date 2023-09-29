Gordon Road Girls School marks 111 years of helping pupils excel

Durban — Gordon Road Girls School, established in 1912, is reaching a remarkable milestone in 2023 as it marks its 111th year of existence. The school said it takes pride in its legacy of empowering young girls to excel in their educational pursuits, and this anniversary is a testament to the many achievements it has witnessed.

In 2022, the school welcomed Dr Sheeren Saloojee as its 14th principal, ushering in a new era of leadership and growth. Throughout its history, the school has consistently provided a nurturing and competitive environment that fosters holistic development. All students, regardless of their background, have been offered equal opportunities to discover and realise their true potential. Saloojee said the girls have not only excelled in their academic studies, but have also demonstrated excellence in sports, music, and the arts. This collective success is a source of immense pride for the entire school community. Gordon Road Girls School, established in 1912, is reaching a remarkable milestone in 2023 as it marks its 111th year of existence. Picture: Supplied “Indeed, the heart of our school lies in its dedicated teachers, who generously invest their time and expertise in ensuring our girls receive an excellent education.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every teacher, recognising them as exceptional individuals worthy of admiration and praise,” Saloojee said. “It is not only a time to reflect on its rich history, but also an opportunity to embrace the changes that come with each new school year. The future holds promise and excitement, and we look forward to a bright and inspiring journey ahead,” said Saloojee. “Being a school with a rich 111-year history does not deter us from our commitment to excellence. Our dedication to improvement is unwavering as we consistently enhance our campus facilities and diligently address maintenance and upgrades every year. Moreover, our journey of growth does not stop there. We persistently strive to expand and acquire new spaces that promote effective teaching and learning,” said Saloojee.

The pre-school is overseen by the Gordon Road Girls School Educational Trust, providing education for girls ranging from Grade 000 to Grade R.