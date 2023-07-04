Got vacant properties in your neighbourhood? Those could invite criminal activity

Durban — Vacant properties can invite criminal activity into your neighbourhood. That was according to Fidelity ADT marketing and communications head Charnel Hattingh.

Hattingh said that a large number of residential properties are standing empty, mainly due to economic issues. Landlords are struggling to find tenants who can afford to pay rent and holiday homes across the country are often left unoccupied for extended periods of time. “Unoccupied properties are frequently targeted and vandalised by opportunistic thieves or by vagrants who illegally move in and use the building as a place to ‘work’ from, often targeting neighbouring homes,” Hattingh said. She said that criminal activity such as petty theft, burglary, vandalism and break-ins often increase in neighbourhoods with vacant properties.

“Residents are urged to report vacant properties to their local Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) or Community Policing Forum (CPF) in order for it to be escalated. NHWs and CPF committees will then be able to map and report suspicious activity as well as illegal occupation of these properties to the SAPS,” Hattingh said. Hattingh recommended that if you own a property that is standing empty, whether it is for a few days, weeks or even months, homeowners should alert their armed response companies. “By letting us know that no one will be home, we can ask our armed response officers to keep a lookout for any suspicious activity in and around your property. It also means that we will know exactly who to contact in any emergency, especially if we need to gain access to your home as quickly as possible,” Hattingh said.