Grade 8 pupil allegedly killed over R2 bet in card game

Durban — A KwaZulu-Natal family is seeking answers after their child died from stab wounds, allegedly inflicted by a school bully over R2 during a gambling game at Mcabango High School in Mandlankala Esikhaleni on Tuesday. It is alleged that Khonayenkosi Mabuza, 17, and the accused were gambling during break time, and playing cards inside the school premises.

It is alleged that after the accused lost his R2 bet in the game, they argued over his loss, and he then stabbed Khonayenkosi in the neck with a knife. He later died at a local clinic. The suspect is still at large. The family also claimed that the accused was expelled in 2011 for ill-discipline and bullying, but was taken back again last year. Khonayenkosi’s brother, Thembelani Nsele, who is a chairperson of the school governing body (SGB), wants to know why and how the accused was allowed back to school after he was expelled.

“We demand answers from the principal. We need to know why he was allowed back to school because he was expelled from school because of his ill-discipline. We were never told anything about it. He is known for his bullying, and I learned that even teachers are scared of him,” said Nsele. He said the family was demanding justice. KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Esikhaleni police were investigating a case of murder following an incident that occurred at Madlankala.

“It is alleged that the 17-year-old learner was stabbed by a fellow learner and was rushed to a local clinic, where he was declared dead,” said Netshiunda. The ward councillor, Vincent Dludla, said this was shocking and pleaded with the community to not take the law into their own hands. “We are still very shocked to see such an act in schools where we think our children will be safe. However, I want to urge the community to calm down, to not take matters into their own hands and to allow the police to do their work,” said Dludla.