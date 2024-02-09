Great strides being made in eliminating gender-based violence and femicide in SA

Durban — Over the last five years, the National Strategic Plan on gender-based violence (GBV) was developed, together with civil society, as a society-wide response to this national emergency. Additionally, about R21 billion has been dedicated over the medium term to the implementation of the six pillars of the plan, including the economic empowerment of women.

This was contained in the “Leave No One Behind 2024 – A Five Year Review” report which covers South Africa’s recovery and rebuilding since 2019. The report summarises progress made in growing the economy and jobs; fighting corruption; tackling poverty; developing human capital; providing quality health care for all; fighting crime, violence and instability; making communities safer and investing in infrastructure. Looking at the quest to eradicate GBV and femicide (GBVF), the report reveals that three new laws were introduced to strengthen the response of the criminal justice system to GBV:

Tighten bail and increase minimum sentences for perpetrators of GBV;

Criminalise sexual intimidation and incest;

Extend the register of sexual offenders to include particulars of all convicted sex offenders, irrespective of the age and the mental status of the sex crime victim; and,

Improve protection against domestic violence. The report stated that eight new Thuthuzela Care Centres had been established since 2018, bringing the total number of centres to 63. These care centres provide a one-stop service to survivors of sexual offences and domestic violence. Moreover, 42 new Sexual Offences Courts have been established since 2018, bringing the total number of these specialised courts to 83 as of July 2023. Also, victim-friendly rooms were established at 1 159 police stations across the country.

Addressing the DNA processing backlog, the report revealed that: “Government procured and delivered 1.5 million DNA kits and reduced the backlog in DNA processing from 210 000 exhibits in April 2021 to around 58 000 in February 2022, with a further 281 110 DNA reports processed between October 2022 and July 2023.” The report said that GBVF conviction rates had improved and the National Prosecuting Authority had achieved an average conviction rate of 94% in femicide prosecutions and 75% in sexual offences prosecutions since 2019. The GBVF Response Fund 1 was launched, which raised R200 million from the private sector for community-based organisations (CBOs) combating GBV. In the first year of the Fund’s operation, 53 CBOs were funded, reaching 280 000 participants, the report said.