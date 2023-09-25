Gun-toting robber handed a 10-year sentence

Durban — An armed robber, whose accomplice died in custody, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robbery. Marshall Security’s managing director Tyron Powell said that, on Thursday morning, Sizwe Ntombela, a suspect arrested by their Special Operations team in October 2021 for armed robbery, pleaded guilty after numerous court appearances spanning 23 months.

On October 19, 2021, Powell said their Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received a call from a member of the public who stated that an armed robbery had occurred on Storm Road in Kenville, where two suspects, one armed with a firearm, had robbed the driver of a technical security services vehicle of his phone, wallet and technical tools and then fled into a nearby bush. Sizwe Ntombela. Picture: Marshall Security. He said that a description of the suspects was relayed to all responding members. A few minutes later, the same suspects were spotted by members of their Special Operations Team on the railway line near Smithfield Road and Hendon Road. “After a short foot chase, the suspects were immediately arrested. Upon searching the suspects, the stolen items taken during the robbery were recovered, including a 9mm replica firearm,” Powell said back in October 2021.

He said Greenwood Park police were dispatched and arrived on the scene. The suspects were then taken to Greenwood Park police station. “Ntombela has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, with five years wholly suspended, thanks to the diligent efforts of the Greenwood Park SAPS detectives and the Senior Public Prosecutor,” Powell said. “The co-accused, Sabelo Ntanzi, passed away due to natural causes while in custody.”

Sabelo Ntanzi. Picture: Marshall Security. Powell said the outcome serves as a stern warning to all potential suspects that Marshall Security not only arrests but also secures convictions, ensuring justice is served. He added that Marshall Security remains committed to safeguarding our community, and this conviction is a testament to the dedication and teamwork that underscores our mission. “We want to assure the public that when it comes to security, Marshall Security is not just an arresting force; we are a team that delivers justice,” Powell said.

He also thanked Greenwood Park SAPS Detectives and the Senior Public Prosecutor for their dedication in ensuring justice is served. ''A special thanks goes out to the victim of the crime as well who was always present at court when asked to appear and was not deterred and was determined that justice must be served on those that caused him harm,'' Powell said.