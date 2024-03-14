Have you seen these three missing persons from KZN?

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police are appealing to the public to help find three people who went missing in 2024 and 2022 in parts of the province. In the first case, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Mehlomnyama police are searching for Nosihle “Nono” Khuboni, 32, who went missing on Sunday, March 3, 2024. She was wearing a blue denim skirt and a navy blue T-shirt.

Anyone with information that can assist police in finding her can contact Detective Sergeant Ngcobo at 082 372 1768 or 039 695 3000 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Nosihle “Nono” Khuboni. In the second case, Gwala said Umzinto police were appealing to the community for help in locating Lindokuhle Brightness Gumede, 15, of Mistake Farm, Umzinto. She was last seen on Saturday, January 27, 2024. She was wearing a short red dress and blue shoes at the time of her disappearance. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Warrant Officer Nomalen Pillay at 078 163 8891 or 039 800 1106 or alternatively call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Lindokuhle Brightness Gumede. In the last case, Gwala said Scottburgh police were searching for Lulama Zama of the Amandawe area in Scottburgh, who was 16 years old at the time of her disappearance. She was last seen on April 18, 2022, in the Amagcino area in Amandawe near the bus stop and did not return home. She was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and navy blue sandals and was carrying a black backpack. She is light in complexion with long hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information that can assist police in finding her can contact Detective Sergeant Chiliza at 039 978 1900 or 073 163 3215 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.