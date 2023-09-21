Help! SANBS appeals for Group O and B donors to give blood

Durban — The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is asking for Group O and B donors to give blood and help them meet declining stocks. The SANBS said September is also Heritage Month when people celebrate cultural distinctiveness and all the things that make us unique while embracing the stories that unite us.

The SANBS called on everyone to celebrate something everyone has in common – blood. It said it needs Group O and B donors to give blood, to help meet steadily declining stocks. SANBS marketing, branding and communication senior manager Thandi Mosupye said: “We are experiencing low donations at the moment, and our hope is for South Africa to have a consistent blood supply. Today, South Africa has 2.7 days’ stocks. All donors due for donation can help increase stock levels. “The SANBS has various blood drives planned around the country and additional weekend blood drives to ensure a stable blood supply during this trying period. It is only possible to meet the demand with the help of regular and committed donors. Blood donations go beyond just the person who receives blood – it is not just blood; it's saving a nation.”

She said expressing our heritage goes beyond taking pride in cultural roots – it is also about embracing the complex and multifaceted community that is South Africa. Therefore, while you consider your unique celebration this upcoming Heritage Day, please spare some time and lend a hand in improving one of our country’s most treasured resources, our nation’s blood supply. “Blood donation is a great way of knowing you may be able to give someone else more time to observe more celebratory moments with their friends and families. We urge you to spare 30 minutes to make a life-saving difference this Heritage Month,” Mosupye said. Visit www.sanbs.org.za or contact 0800 11 9031 to find out where you can donate blood this festive season. Follow us on Twitter (@theSANBS), Facebook (@SANBS), TikTok (@thesanbs) and Instagram (@thesanbs).